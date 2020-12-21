Head to Head Comparison: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50 Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 7 0 2.54

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $127.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Physicians Realty Trust 20.65% 3.37% 2.06%

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Physicians Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.64 $353.81 million $6.55 18.94 Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 9.01 $74.48 million $0.99 18.15

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Physicians Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

