Head to Head Contrast: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fastly and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 5 5 4 0 1.93 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.70%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastly and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 51.99 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -145.40 CLPS Incorporation $89.42 million 0.53 $2.94 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Summary

Fastly beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-Commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis, and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

