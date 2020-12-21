HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

