HEIDI Trading Down 61.6% Over Last 7 Days (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 339.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $20,392.48 and approximately $93.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 237.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

