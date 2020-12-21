Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HEINY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY opened at $54.81 on Monday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.