HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $75.44 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

