Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.16.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

