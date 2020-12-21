HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.82 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1,102.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.66 or 0.99952379 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00059250 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,814,541 coins and its circulating supply is 259,679,391 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

