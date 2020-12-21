Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

