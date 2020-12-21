Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HLF stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

