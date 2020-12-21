Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $802,747.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $802,747.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00018021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00141333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00753021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00166695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00110565 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

