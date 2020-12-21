Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $319.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

