Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HESM opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 227.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

