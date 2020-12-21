HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will post $25.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.03 million to $27.07 million. HEXO reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $104.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.79 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.43 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 42,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $115,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $34,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

