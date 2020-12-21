HM Payson & Co. Acquires 362,720 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 811,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,853 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.