HM Payson & Co. Has $7.68 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

