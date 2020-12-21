HM Payson & Co. Has $71.55 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,739.37. 1,718,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,756.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,570.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,801.20.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.