HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $483.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,768. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.15. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

