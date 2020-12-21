HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,778 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 348,531 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 271,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 920,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,835. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.