Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 494.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after buying an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,276,000 after buying an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HMC stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

