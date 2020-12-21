Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

