H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,340,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,065.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,539,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:HRB opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.