Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Hudson in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,290,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Hudson in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Hudson in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth $4,084,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson in the 3rd quarter worth $6,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

HUD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 121,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Hudson has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $710.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

