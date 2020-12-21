Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 5,000 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Humana stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,233. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

