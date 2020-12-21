Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $22,564.62 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $22,564.62 or 0.99955585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $108.54 million and approximately $1,470.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00140723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00744509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00168856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00390252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00110655 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.