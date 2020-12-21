IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

