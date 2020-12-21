IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 973.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of IAMGOLD worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

