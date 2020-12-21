IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Shares Gap Up to $554.00

Shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $554.00, but opened at $604.00. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) shares last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 39,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £557.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 494.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Paul Elliott Fineman sold 87,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £528,189.20 ($690,082.57). Also, insider John S. Charlton sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total transaction of £217,536 ($284,212.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,077 shares of company stock valued at $139,951,331.

About IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

