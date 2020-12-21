Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Immunic were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $17.62 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

