Independence Holding Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Independence has increased its dividend by 266.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. Independence has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $558.36 million, a PE ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

