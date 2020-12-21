Insider Buying: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Insider Acquires £70,000 in Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

John Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Shares of AEMC opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £318.31 million and a P/E ratio of -298.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 706.20 ($9.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 647.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 579.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

