Insider Buying: APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($105,357.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.48.

Get APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.