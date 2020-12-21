Insider Buying: Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Purchases 1,526 Shares of Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BDGE opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $479.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDGE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

