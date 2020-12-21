Insider Buying: FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Insider Purchases 12,176 Shares of Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) insider John Conoley bought 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £2,069.92 ($2,704.36).

LON:FA opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

