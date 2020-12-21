Insider Buying: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Purchases $42,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Diane R. Garrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $7.95 on Monday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

