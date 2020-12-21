Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $69,210.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $69,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $180,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00.

AMKR opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

