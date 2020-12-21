Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12.

CNQ traded down C$0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.63 billion and a PE ratio of -60.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.8491848 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

