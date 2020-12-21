Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $270,620.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,409,121.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 2.62. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $142.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after buying an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after buying an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

