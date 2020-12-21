Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $2,594,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $2,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,528,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $2,181,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $2,426,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $782,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $107.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,589.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

