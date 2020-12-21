Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 11,539 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $92.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.