Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,278. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

