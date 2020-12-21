Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $97,844.00 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $97,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.58. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. FMR LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.