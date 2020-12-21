Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IPAR stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 22.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

