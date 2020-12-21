Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $3,831,500.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66.

Match Group stock opened at $155.07 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of -234.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

