Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $1,269,127.56 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PHR opened at $54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

