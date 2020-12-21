Insider Selling: (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$528,990.00.

ROG traded up C$1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.33. 282,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,588. (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33.

About (ROG.V)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

