Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAIL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. 1,466,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $57.93.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.