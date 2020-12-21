Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $5,996,604.24 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Thomas Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total transaction of $541,771.65.

Stamps.com stock opened at $210.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.17. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

