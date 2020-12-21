Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 26,166 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SMG opened at $200.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after acquiring an additional 194,885 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

