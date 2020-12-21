Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Sells 213,124 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstart stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.10. 2,816,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,087. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

About Upstart

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

